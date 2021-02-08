Fireplace malfunction causes $30K in damages to local home
Damage was isolated in the family room of the residence.
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Crews extinguished a fire caused by a fireplace malfunction in Machesney Park on Monday morning.
Smoke was reported from the attic of a home on Northway Park Road at 9:21 a.m., according to the North Park Fire Department. There was no reported displacement and damage was isolated in the family room of the residence.
Damages are estimated at $30,000.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.