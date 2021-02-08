Advertisement

Extreme Cold Continues

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rather cloudy skies today with less wind. North winds around 5 MPH with a high at 9 degrees. We could see up to an inch this afternoon/early evening. Lows tonight will drop to -8 will chills -15 to -25. We add some sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday but the extreme cold will remain locked in place. Chill values Wednesday morning could feel as cold as -5 to -15. Slight chance of snow coming on Thursday.

