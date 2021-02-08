Coronavirus variant first found in Britain spreads to Lee County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local medical experts warn now is not the time to let your guard down, after a new strain of COVID-19 is discovered in Lee County.

“This is a wake up call,” said Lee County Health Administrator, Cathy Ferguson-Allen.

A more contagious variant of COVID-19 that has been circulating in Britain for months found its way to one Lee County resident.

“The resident is from a rural area, currently is hospitalized, which is impeding some of our investigation,” said Ferguson-Allen.

Ferguson-Allen said the arrival of the new strain, called B.1.1.7, doesn’t come as a shock. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the United States has seen nearly 700 cases so far, with a few of them showing up in Cook County and Lake County, located around Chicago.

“They are speculating they may be a little bit more contagious,” said Ferguson-Allen.

Last month, the CDC warned that B.1.1.7 could become the predominant strain by spring, if it behaves the same way it did in the United Kingdom. Stephensen County Public Health Administrator, Craig Bienterma, said the new strain makes vaccination efforts crucial.

“We have the resources to begin vaccinating people,” said Bienterma. “It’s just that we don’t have the vaccine.”

While the state line waits for the vaccination rollout to reach everyone, public health officials warn it is not the time to let your guard down.

“We’ve been able to open up a little bit in Illinois, which is a great thing,” said Ferguson-Allen. “However, it’s not a time for people to forget about the mitigation measures.

Information about the new variant is limited, though early indications suggest that the current COVID-19 vaccinations do offer protection against B.1.1.7.

Public health officials said to continue practicing mask-wearing, social distancing and other safety precautions.

