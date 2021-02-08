Homeless coalition seeking Northern Illinois members

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Community members interested in helping address homelessness in the region are invited to join the Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition.

The coalition includes representation from agencies in Winnebago, Boone and DeKalb Counties providing services to the homeless population and encourages participation from other people and organizations. It is also recognized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as the decision making body for the coordination of homeless programs in the region, according to an announcement on Monday.

The organization was created in 1987 by then-Rockford Mayor John McNamara as the Mayor’s Task Force on Homelessness to help form an approach to meet the growing needs of the homeless in the local community. The task force was recently expanded to include agencies and individuals working in DeKalb County, according to the announcement.

The organization’s duties include:

Planning and strategic use of resources to address homelessness

Improving coordination and integration with mainstream resources and other programs targeted to people experiencing homelessness

Promoting the quick re-housing of homeless individuals and families

Improving data collection and performance measurement to ensure program success

Coordinating the application process for the HUD Continuum of Care grant that awards funds to local organizations providing services.

The annual membership cost is $25 or $100 for five years. More information about the Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition and its member agencies, including a membership application, is available online.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.