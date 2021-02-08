Advertisement

Beloit PD: Man rips booking phone out of wall after arrest

The victim, a 43-year-old man, received a non-life threatening injury after being shot.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A 22-year-old man was arrested after a shooting in Beloit on Sunday night.

The suspect, Znobian AD McAdory, was being belligerent with others in a car when he fired a gun near Woodward and Park Avenues at 8:44 p.m., according to the city of Beloit Police Department.

The victim, a 43-year-old man, received a non-life threatening injury after being shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

McAdory was arrested for first degree reckless injury, first degree recklessly endangering safety and criminal damage to property. After being arrested, McAdory ripped the booking phone out of the wall and kicked and damaged a squad car, according to the city of Beloit Police Department.

