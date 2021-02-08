Applications available for Community Action Garden grants

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Applications for the 2021 Community Action Garden grants are now available through the city of Rockford Human Services Department.

The Community Action Gardens project is looking for groups interested in working with others to grow fresh, affordable food for the Winnebago and Boone County community, according to the city of Rockford. Community Action Gardens are funded by the city of Rockford Human Services Department, a Community Action Agency, through Community Services Block Grant funds.

The following groups are invited to apply:

Neighborhoods, schools, faith-based organizations or other groups that are interesting in learning gardening skills and are willing to donate a portion of produce to those in need.

Organizations that collaborate and include in their program education, nutrition, or expanded involvement and outreach to groups such as children, seniors and veterans.

Neighborhoods and other types of groups that will use the gardens as part of an effort to increase neighborhood and community vitality or unity.

Applications can be found here or by contacting Cyndi McGovern at 779-348-7570 or Cyndi.Mcgovern@rockfordil.gov. Applications must be submitted by noon on Friday Feb. 26.

The city says you can garden in vacant neighborhood lots, church grounds, etc.

