$10K small business recovery grant application available through Tuesday night

All businesses are eligible to apply before Feb. 9 at 11:59 p.m.
Grant money graphic.
(WLUC)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A $10,000 grant is available from the Local Initiatives Support Corporation until the end of Tuesday night.

All businesses are eligible to apply before Feb. 9 at 11:59 p.m., according to the North Central Illinois Council of Governments.

The grant can be used for paying rent and utilities, meeting payroll, paying outstanding debt to vendors, upgrading technology infrastructure and other immediate operational costs.

