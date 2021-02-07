The roof of a Beloit business collapsed Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Beloit firefighters respond to the 1400 block of Gateway Boulevard around 11 p.m. Friday for calls of a roof collapsing.

Firefighters say a forklift hit a column which caused the roof to begin to fall creating massive damage including the roof collapse, sprinkler system deployed and a gas leak.

No one was injured during the accident.

