The roof of a Beloit business collapsed Friday

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Beloit firefighters respond to the 1400 block of Gateway Boulevard around 11 p.m. Friday for calls of a roof collapsing.

Posted by City of Beloit Fire Department on Saturday, February 6, 2021

Firefighters say a forklift hit a column which caused the roof to begin to fall creating massive damage including the roof collapse, sprinkler system deployed and a gas leak.

No one was injured during the accident.

