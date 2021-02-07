Advertisement

Stillman Valley girls beat Forreston in battle of the Cardinals

By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - With the basketball season just getting underway, teams across the Stateline scrambled to add non-conference opponents. On Saturday, the Stillman Valley girls team down Forreston in a game between the Big Northern and NUIC.

Stillman senior Faith Fowler led all scorers with 20. Forreston was led by Paityn Broshous with 18.

