Stillman Valley girls beat Forreston in battle of the Cardinals

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - With the basketball season just getting underway, teams across the Stateline scrambled to add non-conference opponents. On Saturday, the Stillman Valley girls team down Forreston in a game between the Big Northern and NUIC.

Stillman senior Faith Fowler led all scorers with 20. Forreston was led by Paityn Broshous with 18.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.