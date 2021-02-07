Advertisement

Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity receives large donation

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Seven homes under construction in the Rockford area can now be completed and get families moved in thanks to a $250,000 dollar donation.

The Rockford Housing Development Corporation’s mission is to provide affordable housing to all people living in the Forest City. After the organization sold the concord commons last year the group began looking for new ways to continue helping the community. The organization presents Rockford Area Habitat For Humanity with a check to finish up some projects.

“It was also a starter for us to see how this partnership would continue to mature and grow. It was a deliberate process and in bigger markets it’s not a big donation but it makes an impact here for sure,” said Jerry Lumpkins, RHDC president.

