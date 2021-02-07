Advertisement

Pecatonica boys hold off Winnebago in season opening thriller

By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Hunter Hoffman had a team-high 19 to lead Pecatonica to a 58-56 win over Winnebago on Saturday at home.

Pecatonica had three players in double-figures with Bo Seaton and Jacob Allison each finishing with 10.

Winnebago was a two-man show with Carl Firch (20) and Ray Maurchie (15) combining for 35 of Bago’s 56 points. Larson Garrigan scored just two points and missed all of the fourth quarter after fouling out in the third.

