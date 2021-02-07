Advertisement

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers wins his 3rd NFL MVP award

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist after an NFL divisional playoff...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Rams 32-18 to advance to the NFC championship game.(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers earned his third Associated Press Most Valuable Player award Saturday night.

Rodgers had perhaps the best season of his 16-year career,leading Green Bay to a 13-3 regular season, the NFC’s best mark. Just a few months after questions arose about his comfort level with the Packers — and their choosing a quarterback in the first round of April’s draft — Rodgers, who turned 37 in December, tore up the NFL.

Rodgers topped the league with 48 touchdown passes, completion rate (70.7 percent), and a 121.5 rating. He was picked off just five times.

“It is really special to have won it in my fourth year as a starter and now to win it in my 13th year as a starter in a new offense is pretty amazing and something I am very proud of,” Rodgers said. “To have sustained success and be able to play your best football at 37 in my 16th season is something I take a lot of pride in.”

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald took his third top defensive player prize at NFL Honors.

Also taking home awards were two members of the Washington Football Team: quarterback Alex Smith was the Comeback Player of the Year in one of the most inspirational stories of 2020, and edge rusher Chase Young got the top defensive rookie.

Titans 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry won Offensive Player of the Year, and the offensive rookie honor went to Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Cleveland’s Kevin Stefanski was the Coach of the Year, and Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll earned assistant coach honors. Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award for his work in the community.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCA announced separation packages for employees at the Belvidere Assembly Plant.
Belvidere Chrysler assembly plant to temporarily close Monday
Courtesy: Rockford Police Department
Rockford man who held woman hostage inside credit union sentenced to 30 years in prison
The Marsh Family
Family asks for support after murder of elderly Machesney Park woman
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).
80 new COVID-19 vaccination locations added in Illinois
Illinois State Police announced the arrest.
ISP arrest Rockford men on several charges

Latest News

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning carries the Vince Lombardi Trophy from Super...
Game changers: Manning, Woodson, Megatron headed to Pro Football Hall of Fame
The IceHogs opened their 2021 campaign at home against the Chicago Wolves. Rockford lost at...
IceHogs’ rally comes up short, fall to Wolves 5-4 in season opener
Pecatonica beat Winnebago to open its season.
Pecatonica boys hold off Winnebago in season opening thriller
Stillman Valley opened the season with a win against Forreston.
Stillman Valley girls beat Forreston in battle of the Cardinals