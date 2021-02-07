Advertisement

IceHogs’ rally comes up short, fall to Wolves 5-4 in season opener

By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a long time coming, nearly 11 months to the day since the IceHogs last skated in a game that mattered. Rockford could not let a two-goal first period hold, as the Hogs fell to the Chicago Wolves 5-4 at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday.

John Quenneville got the scoring started early on the power play. The 24-year-old skated through the middle of the ice and sent a wrist shot past Jeremy Helvig less than five minutes into the contest. Rookies forward Chad Yetman and defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk each tallied their first professional goals on the power play. As a team, Rockford started 3-3 on the power play, before ultimately finishing 3-6 on the man advantage.

Cody Franson returned to the team after a couple years overseas. The veteran defenseman recorded two assists.

Matt Tomkins got the start in net for the IceHogs. He made 31 saves on 36 shots.

Rockford led 3-2 in the second period after the Kalynuk goal, but Chicago scored three straight to take a lead it would never give back.

The Hogs were supposed to host Cleveland for a pair this weekend, but due to the AHL’s COVID-19 Protocols, the Monsters were not able to travel to Rockford. The IceHogs are back on the ice Tuesday afternoon in Hoffman Estates to face the Wolves.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCA announced separation packages for employees at the Belvidere Assembly Plant.
Belvidere Chrysler assembly plant to temporarily close Monday
Courtesy: Rockford Police Department
Rockford man who held woman hostage inside credit union sentenced to 30 years in prison
The Marsh Family
Family asks for support after murder of elderly Machesney Park woman
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).
80 new COVID-19 vaccination locations added in Illinois
Illinois State Police announced the arrest.
ISP arrest Rockford men on several charges

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist after an NFL divisional playoff...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers wins his 3rd NFL MVP award
Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning carries the Vince Lombardi Trophy from Super...
Game changers: Manning, Woodson, Megatron headed to Pro Football Hall of Fame
Pecatonica beat Winnebago to open its season.
Pecatonica boys hold off Winnebago in season opening thriller
Stillman Valley opened the season with a win against Forreston.
Stillman Valley girls beat Forreston in battle of the Cardinals