IceHogs’ rally comes up short, fall to Wolves 5-4 in season opener

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a long time coming, nearly 11 months to the day since the IceHogs last skated in a game that mattered. Rockford could not let a two-goal first period hold, as the Hogs fell to the Chicago Wolves 5-4 at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday.

John Quenneville got the scoring started early on the power play. The 24-year-old skated through the middle of the ice and sent a wrist shot past Jeremy Helvig less than five minutes into the contest. Rookies forward Chad Yetman and defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk each tallied their first professional goals on the power play. As a team, Rockford started 3-3 on the power play, before ultimately finishing 3-6 on the man advantage.

Cody Franson returned to the team after a couple years overseas. The veteran defenseman recorded two assists.

Matt Tomkins got the start in net for the IceHogs. He made 31 saves on 36 shots.

Rockford led 3-2 in the second period after the Kalynuk goal, but Chicago scored three straight to take a lead it would never give back.

The Hogs were supposed to host Cleveland for a pair this weekend, but due to the AHL’s COVID-19 Protocols, the Monsters were not able to travel to Rockford. The IceHogs are back on the ice Tuesday afternoon in Hoffman Estates to face the Wolves.

