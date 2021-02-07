Healthy foods to eat while watching the Super Bowl

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For many the super bowl is about enjoying football, spending time with friends and family and of course eating your weight in delicious food.

Clinical Dietitian with SwedishAmerican Hospital Rachel Bagne says there are many ways to take those traditional game day foods and make them healthier. That includes setting out fruits and vegetables along with your chips and dip to provide a healthier option. It’s also suggested to air fry foods instead of deep frying it. But Bagne says the key to success is to continue with your normal eating habit.

“Go ahead and enjoy them but it is just another day. Eat like you normally would during the day. Don’t feel like you need to starve yourself or save up those calories which is where a lot of people fall short and get themselves in trouble,” Bagne said.

