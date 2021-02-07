Advertisement

Guilford girls get home win against DeKalb to open season

Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The NIC-10 season gets underway next week, giving teams the option to play non-conference games this weekend. Guilford added a game at home against DeKalb and picked up a 65-49 win to open the season.

The Vikings held a four-point lead at the half, but outscored the Barbs 39-27 in the final two quarters in the victory.

