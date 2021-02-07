Advertisement

Free Spirit Sled Demo stars at Rockton Yeti Festival

As a part of the scaled back Rockton Yeti Festival, Siberian Huskies demo what it is like to be...
As a part of the scaled back Rockton Yeti Festival, Siberian Huskies demo what it is like to be a sled dog.
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - For more than half a decade Rockton’s Yeti festival has brought families to Settlers Park for a winter extravaganza, and while there are some changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one popular event did happen.

“The Siberian Husky was bred to pull medium loads over a long distance so doing what we’re doing here is in their blood,” Free Spirit Sled Demo team leader Jason Hussong said.

Dozens of people gather to watch three teams of sled dogs demo what it’s like to hit a trail and people in attendance say they did not disappoint.

“We’re always looking for fun outdoor things to do and so it was a good excuse even though it’s frigid today,” First-time attendee Jamie Christiansen said.

Thanks to a local snowmobile club, a trail was groomed for the dogs to run on. Hussong says it only helped the dog’s performance.

“The speeds are just absolutely awesome the trail after sitting overnight is just spectacular,” Hussong said.

Hussong says the sled demo team works with Free Spirit Siberian Rescue in Harvard Illinois. He says his team grew in size this year because more people are interested in becoming a musher and owning Siberian Huskies.

“We’re always open to anyone who wants to come out and learn they are always more than welcome,” Hussong said.

Some of the dogs on each team are pups that have been adopted from the rescue, Hussong and his crew say they want to inform people before they decide to adopt a husky pup.

“I love the idea of teaching others about huskies what great traits they have and a little bit about the negative ones,” Free Spirit Sled Demo team musher Mike Knill said.

For some watching the team of dogs whip around the trail inspires them to be the next leader of Siberian Huskies.

“My son Travis wants to live in Alaska when he’s older and have his own sled dog team.”

