FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous wind chills through Sunday morning, tracking more snow chances

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford region received some accumulating snow Saturday, causing snow-covered roads quick with the cold temperature sticking around. Those temperatures will get even lower Sunday morning, as wind chills near -30 degrees will be around. Plus, there are more snow chances next week.

Any light snow will taper off early Saturday night but the slick road conditions will remain in play. Crews are plowing and salting the roads. However, salt becomes useless with temperatures this frigid so be sure to allow extra time and drive slow on the roads if you need to be out Saturday night.

Snow-covered roads will continue Saturday night so be sure to take it slower, even though Rockford officially received 0.8 inches. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Skies will clear overnight and that’s not good when it comes to the cold. This will help create just enough of a wind to create dangerous life-threatening wind chill values throughout the region. Stephenson, Jo Daviess and Carroll Counties are under a Wind Chill Warning beginning at midnight and continuing through Sunday morning. These areas are likely to see wind chill values as low as -30 degrees below zero. The actual temperatures will also fall below zero, with overnight lows -10 to -15 degrees below zero.

Dangerous wind chills as low as -35 degrees overnight and Sunday morning, especially in warning areas. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Dangerously cold wind chills are expected tonight through Sunday morning. Wind chills as cold as -30 degrees are expected (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The rest of the Stateline is under a Wind Chill Advisory also beginning at midnight and continuing through Sunday morning. Most of us will see wind chills -15 to -25 degrees below zero. These will continue for much of the day Sunday with another chance for light snow Sunday late afternoon and evening. Most of the snow will stay south of the Stateline but some flurries or light snow showers can’t be ruled out.

We are also looking at a few more opportunities for snow, more specifically on Monday and later in the week. The system on Monday looks like there will be more accumulating snow that will accompany it but it doesn’t look like a big snowmaker. The middle of the week will remain frigid but on a quiet note before our next system late in the week will bring snow chances and another blast of Arctic air. This will send temperatures crashing in the single digits to near zero once again by next weekend.

Don’t expect the cold to go anywhere anytime soon, as the latest long range outlook shows the well below normal temperatures sticking around. Remember to bundle up appropriately and when it snows, allow extra time or stay home!

Wear layered clothing from head to toe, and avoid spending prolonged time outdoors. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Don't expect the cold to end anytime soon, through much of February. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

