COVID-19 variant found in Lee County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The COVID-19 variant first found in the United Kingdom is now in the Stateline according to a press release from multiple health departments. It marks the first case of the variant identified in Region 1.

The individual is a resident of Lee County who has an “unknown travel history” and officials are conducting a disease investigation.

The variant has already been reported in other regions in Illinois including Chicago, Cook County, and Lake County.

“The identification of this variant in the region was anticipated as the variant is known to spread more easily and had already been identified in Illinois in nearby regions,” Administrator of the Lee County Health Department, Cathy Ferguson-Allen said in the release. “This case is a reminder that the community must be vigilant in practicing prevention measures to protect themselves and each other from COVID19. It also highlights the importance of following quarantine recommendations and to get tested if you’ve been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.”

Health officials recommend people follow social mitigation efforts:

• WASH-UP: Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds frequently.

• MASK-UP: Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover or mask.

• BACK-UP: Keep at least 6 feet apart from others.

• VAX-UP: When it is your turn, get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Early indications are that the vaccine offers protection against the COVID-19 variant, however, information is preliminary and evolving. Local Health Departments in the Northern Illinois Rockford Region are working hard to get the community vaccinated with the resources that are available. The vaccine supply continues to be limited.

