BBB warns about winter scammers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the extreme cold temperatures hit the Stateline the Better Business Bureau warns that scammers are on the lookout for people who will do anything to protect themselves from the cold.

The BBB says some scammers will go door-to-door or make phone calls to offer furnace inspections, shoveling and plowing services. The catch is when they require payments up front. The BBB says always ask for an invoice to avoid losing money. You could also receive calls from people posing as a utility company demanding money from past bills. The BBB says utility companies can not shut-off services during inclement weather and it’s best to call your company about the bill.

