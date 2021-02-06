Thomas Kress gifted key to Rockford by Mayor McNamara

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thomas E. Kress, president of the Rockford Community Market, Associated Bank, was presented with a key to the city by Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara on Friday.

Kress is set to retire from Associated Bank on Feb. 28. He received the key at the downtown branch of Associated Bank at 612 N. Main St.

Keys to the city are awarded to honor those for their contributions to the community while going above and beyond their call of duty, according to an announcement by Associated Bank.

