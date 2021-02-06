Advertisement

Thomas Kress gifted key to Rockford by Mayor McNamara

Kress is set to retire from Associated Bank on Feb. 28.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thomas E. Kress, president of the Rockford Community Market, Associated Bank, was presented with a key to the city by Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara on Friday.

Kress is set to retire from Associated Bank on Feb. 28. He received the key at the downtown branch of Associated Bank at 612 N. Main St.

Keys to the city are awarded to honor those for their contributions to the community while going above and beyond their call of duty, according to an announcement by Associated Bank.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
Jail
Man charged with murder for shooting teens in stolen car
Illinois State Police announced the arrest.
ISP arrest Rockford men on several charges
List of Stateline snow emergencies in effect from winter storm
Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino one step closer to license approval
Hard Rock Casino deemed preliminarily suitable for license

Latest News

Wind Chill forecast
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 2/5/2021
Governor J.B. Pritzker and other area lawmakers tour Winnebago County’s newest vaccination site...
Gov. Pritzker visits new COVID-19 vaccine site at Auburn High School
Thomas Kress receives key to the city
THOMAS KRESS KEY TO THE CITY - clipped version
Valentine's Day Cards
Local students make Valentine’s Day cards for seniors