Teens misusing over-the-counter drugs is on the rise

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When teens are struggling with emotional problems, psychologists say they often turn to alcohol or drug use to help them manage their feelings. Although, teen self-medication can become a problem.

“I did notice more teenagers trying to either steal things, or take Robitussin PM or Coricidin,” said O’Brien’s and Dobbin’s Pharmacist, Amanda Hale.

The National Institute of Drug Abuse reveals that the number of teens abusing over-the-counter medicine is growing. Amanda Hale is a Pharmacist at O’Brien’s and Dobbin’s Pharmacy in Belvidere and she said she has seen it in her store.

“I think with the rise of social media, it’s easy to access something like that, and they can find it online,” said Hale.

Licensed Clinical Psychologist Jason Soriano agrees. Easy access propels a common misconception that if a doctor prescribes medication or the person can buy it at the store, it’s safe.

“As we’ve started legalizing marijuana and I think there’s been some questionable marketing by the vape companies to younger children, even though they’ll deny it,” said Soriano. “I think there’s an argument to be made that the line between what is good and bad medication has been really blurred.”

Soriano said kids don’t realize that drug abuse can lead to adverse, long-term impacts on the developing brain. But the solution begins with a conversation.

“I think there needs to be an open conversation, not about morality of the choice, but about why it’s not safe for younger children to be doing certain things,” said Soriano.

Soriano said one way to tell someone is misusing drugs is noticing changes in their mood and behavior.

