Snow removal accident kills Janesville employee

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Janesville Police and paramedics were called to a commercial business on Barberry Drive at about 3:45 p.m. Friday. Police say the employee was near the loading dock helping  a semi-trailer driver when the driver of a skid steer hit the employee. The victim was taken to a local hospital where they died from their injuries.

The skid steer driver was a private contractor hired by the company to do snow removal on the property. Police are not releasing any names at this time as they conduct an investigation with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol and  Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

