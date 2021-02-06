Advertisement

OSF staff take part in National Wear Red Day

This year, staff at OSF showed their support inside the hospital.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday was National Wear Red Day and mission partners at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center are joining in on the movement to promote awareness for heart disease in women.

Heart disease is the number one killer of women in the United States according to the American Heart Association. A recent survey shows the youngest and most diverse women know the least about heart diseases. That’s why every year on Feb. 5, women in Rockford and across the country are called on to wear red to bring awareness that one in three women die of a cardiovascular disease.

