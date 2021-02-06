Advertisement

Local students make Valentine’s Day cards for seniors

The cards made by the students at Alpine Academy will be shared with other organizations throughout the Stateline.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Senator Dave Syverson (R-Rockford) and County Chairman Joe Chirarelli (R) visited Alpine Academy in Rockford to pick up Valentine’s Day cards written by the students for seniors in the community.

Many senior citizens in the community will not be able to visit their loved ones this Valentine’s Day. In order to help spread the love, local leaders reached out to the community to collect Valentine’s Day cards to be delivered to the seniors on Valentine’s Day.

“Departments in Winnebago county are making them, we have the catholic schools making them, private schools you know we got the whole county public schools making them. So it has been a great effort from everybody. This is a wonderful gesture for them to make these Valentine’s Day cards so the can make someone’s life special especially that day,” Chirarelli said.

