(WIFR) - It’s been more than 11 months in the making, but the state and the Stateline finally had its high school basketball back.

Here are the scores from around the area for Wednesday, February 3:

Boys

Eastland 74, Aquin 69

Stockton 55, Pearl City 21

Sterling 71, Winnebago 59

Girls

Winnebago 55, Sterling 40

