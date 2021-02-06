Gov. Pritzker visits new COVID-19 vaccine site at Auburn High School

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor J.B. Pritzker and other area lawmakers tour Winnebago County’s newest vaccination site at Auburn High School.

“We were excited to be asked to be a vaccination site within the district for RPS 205 employees,” said Auburn High School Principal Jenny Keffer. “We have the size and we were more than happy to do that for all the staff.”

Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell says around 600 RPS205 employees should receive their shot on Friday.

“Everyday that we check off more people getting vaccinated, more people receiving it and getting protected even though it’s their first dose and they’ll have to come back we’ve been waiting for this day for a long time,” said Martell.

Pritzker says getting vaccines to Illinois educators is important.

“Getting our kids back in school and keeping them and the school staff safe is a high priority for me,” said Pritzker. “

Keffer says the vaccine site provides a sigh of relief for many of her employees.

“This vaccination also provides people with a reduction in anxiety ,” said Keffer. “Everyday our teachers have been coming to work since the start of the school year always with that fear about what might happen and today is going to help us all take a deep breath.”

Pritzker also says members of the national guard will help administer COVID-19 vaccines later this month.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.