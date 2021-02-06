Four Winnebago seniors sign their letters of intent

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - They shined on the football field and baseball diamonds in high school. On Wednesday, four Winnebago seniors shared with us where they will be college freshman.

Cole Schrank will play baseball at Waubonsee Community College in Aurora. Baseball teammate Jason Buhl will pitch for Heartland Community College in Normal.

In football, Sam Rummel will anchor the line at Iowa Central Community College, while running back and linebacker Micah Gearhart will take his talents to College of DuPage.

All four will begin their college careers at two-year schools. The four agree, going the JUCO route made sense due to COVID-19. Especially for Gearhart, who missed much of his junior season due to injury. With his senior year of high school football moved to the spring, Gearhart wanted to get his future set.

“It was definitely tough with three games of film,” explained Gearhart. “It made it hard really to go anywhere so with the extra COVID year they have in college. It’s tough to go just about anywhere. so JUCO was really the best option. It’s nice to know I’m not alone in the JUCO route and see where it takes us.”

