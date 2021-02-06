Advertisement

Four Winnebago seniors sign their letters of intent

By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - They shined on the football field and baseball diamonds in high school. On Wednesday, four Winnebago seniors shared with us where they will be college freshman.

Cole Schrank will play baseball at Waubonsee Community College in Aurora. Baseball teammate Jason Buhl will pitch for Heartland Community College in Normal.

In football, Sam Rummel will anchor the line at Iowa Central Community College, while running back and linebacker Micah Gearhart will take his talents to College of DuPage.

All four will begin their college careers at two-year schools. The four agree, going the JUCO route made sense due to COVID-19. Especially for Gearhart, who missed much of his junior season due to injury. With his senior year of high school football moved to the spring, Gearhart wanted to get his future set.

“It was definitely tough with three games of film,” explained Gearhart. “It made it hard really to go anywhere so with the extra COVID year they have in college. It’s tough to go just about anywhere. so JUCO was really the best option. It’s nice to know I’m not alone in the JUCO route and see where it takes us.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
Jail
Man charged with murder for shooting teens in stolen car
Illinois State Police announced the arrest.
ISP arrest Rockford men on several charges
List of Stateline snow emergencies in effect from winter storm
Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino one step closer to license approval
Hard Rock Casino deemed preliminarily suitable for license

Latest News

The Winnebago girls were one of the first teams in the area to play a basketball game after the...
High school basketball returned to the Stateline this week
The former Keith Country Day star has her eyes set on another trip to the NCAA tournament.
Rockford's Nunez excited for spring volleyball at Notre Dame
Betting on the Super Bowl
Betting on the Super Bowl
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers dating Shailene Woodley