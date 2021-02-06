Advertisement

Former Keith star Zoe Nunez ready for spring volleyball at Notre Dame

By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WIFR) - Notre Dame volleyball is back on the court getting ready for the spring. Rockford native Zoe Nunez looks to build off an impressive sophomore season.

“You just play better when you’re having fun.”

Having fun may be the key to success for Nunez this year. The former Keith Country Day star has turned herself into of the top setters in college volleyball. The Notre Dame captain says she’s become a more well-rounded leader.

“I feel like I’ve developed very much in a mental sense,” sexplained Nunez. “Where, I can kind of pick up how my players are doing and be there for them, so that I can try to lift up the entire team together.”

The 15th ranked Fighting Irish went 6-1 in the fall as part of a modified schedule. With health and safety protocols in place, Nunez says it was a little different.

“Getting adjusted to masks was kind of tough at first, but once you’re in it every day, you kind of get used to it.”

Now in her junior year, she says it’s been a juggling act to manage expectations in the midst of a pandemic.

“Just being able to have that season successfully without our team having many COVID cases shows that they’re really trying to do everything they can to keep us safe.”

On Wednesday, the NCAA announced the D1 National Championship tournament will be held solely in Omaha, Nebraska. The Irish have not made it past the Round of 64 since 2005.

After getting the taste of the postseason in 2019, Nunez wants to break the drought.

“That’s what I came to Notre Dame to do. As long as we keep working hard, I think that we can reach it. If we do, it’ll be crazy. It’ll be really happy and exciting.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

