Digital divide may hinder vaccine rollout

The elderly community is one of the hardest hit.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The digital divide grows during the pandemic, which NIU assistant professor Dr. Fatih Demir said leaves those with limited access to internet in the dark when it comes to vaccine registration and important information regarding COVID-19.

The elderly community is one of the hardest hit. Many senior citizens in the Stateline are hesitant about sharing personal information online, which may be impeding on the vaccine rollout process. Demir said technology is designed to meet everyone’s expectations and says helping seniors is the first step in easing the digital divide.

“To trust in a digital system plays a crucial role for senior citizens to make the decision to use or not use the system. Thus, any website or mobile application must meet security standards before asking them to fill out those forms and submit them to the web,” Dr. Demir said.

