Cold temperatures and wind gusts can cause water lines to freeze or burst

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Extremely cold temperatures and bone-chilling winds make for a combination that wreaks havoc on cars, people, and older homes in the Rockford region.

“Usually it takes about 24 hours once the cold hits, it’s a fine line between freezing and the freezing chill,” Pearson Plumbing & Heating Vice President Michael Letsinger said.

“I woke up one morning and I didn’t have any water coming to my shower,” Rockford homeowner Adrianna Sturms said.

It’s not too late to prepare your home for the cold and windy days of winter, and for those with an older home, proper preparation can be the difference between running water and a costly repair.

“It can be anywhere from $120 and up to the sky’s the limit if the damage has been done we’ve had whole homes where they’ve had 30 breaks in the lines,” Letsinger said.

Letsinger says there are some simple steps people can take to prevent massive breaks.

“It’s always time to protect,” Letsinger said. “First thing you should do is go down into your basement with a flashlight turn the lights out and look for any light coming in.”

Letsinger says about 10% of homes in Rockford could be susceptible to pipe freezing when they do take a hairdryer and keep the heat on the pipe. It should free up the water and allow it to run once again.

“If you have a history of freezing in the home you should always leave a faucet dribbling to keep the water moving, moving water won’t freeze,” Letsinger said.

Letsinger says it is best to prepare your home in November if at all possible but believes it is never too late to take precautions to prevent broken water lines.

