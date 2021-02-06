Automotive experts offer tips on keeping cars in peak condition for winter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There’s more to getting your car ready for blustering temperatures than making sure the heat works. Local mechanics offer tips about keeping your car in peak condition for frigid weather.

Automotive shops in Rockford are racking up business and performing more tune ups than usual.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of radiators, water pumps, batteries, starters,” said Hogan.

Steve Hogan is a mechanic at One Stop Auto in Rockford and he said frigid temperatures and snowy weather are putting a strain on cars.

“Radiators here in the past week have been giving people problems because they lose their heat because they have a small leak somewhere,” said Hogan.

Mechanics advise that people should always stay up to date with routine check ups, but right now, it’s crucial. Craig Young works as a technician at Butitta Brothers in Rockford and he said you don’t want to be stranded because of a dead battery, or get into a crash because you can’t see out your windows.

“You might want to have your coolant checked, to make sure that the entirety of the coolant is good so the freezing point, it’s at the proper level. You want to have your thermostat checked and have your tires checked as well,” said Young. “Those are some of the most important things.”

Young said cars don’t like cold weather and it can damage all parts of your vehicle over time, driving up the cost of services fees. Though, some mishaps can be prevented.

“You always want to stay on top of your car,” said Young. “The more you’re on top of it, and the more you do preventative maintenance the less chances are of you getting stranded or breaking down.

