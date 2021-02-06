A big night across the Stateline for the first Friday of the basketball season
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WIFR) - Just like all high school sports, basketball is going to look and feel a lot different this season. Gyms across the state may not be packed per usual on a Friday night, but there will be the same energy and urgency to pick up a win. There were plenty of games locally to highlight the return of high school basketball in Illinois.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.