Advertisement

Stateline venues and businesses adapt to smaller celebrations

As Illinois eases COVID-19 restrictions, owners adjust to events on a smaller scale.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateline venues put out the welcome mat again for community and private events as Illinois eases COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’re a very community service type organization as a veterans group, and we’re really happy to accommodate them and seeing that they really want to come back,” said Roscoe VFW Commander Ruben Hernandez.

Hernandez says pre-pandemic their banquet room was booked almost every weekend, however when COVID-19 hit events came to a halt.

“It’s like you’re driving on I-90 and then all of a sudden boom you stop,” said Hernandez.

And so did the revenue.

“We’re loosing a lot of money,” said Hernandez. “We were loosing like ten thousand dollars a month, and that’s a lot for a small business like this.”

Over at Pepper Creek, owner Vicki Hubbard says she still gets floral orders just on a smaller scale.

“We had one week this fall where we had seven weddings some on the weekdays and weekends, and we got a call a few days before saying we’re gonna get married we need a few flowers,” said Hubbard.

Hernandez says while being closed was challenging it was the right thing to do.

“Lives matter, and we’re more concerned with the safety of our own clients and the members of this post,” said Hernandez.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking snow, followed by the coldest air in just more than two years.
FIRST ALERT: Wintery mess, snow likely Thursday followed by coldest period in two years
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Courtesy: Illinois State Police
Man sentenced in connection to death of ISP Trooper Brooke Jones-Story
IN GROWN FARMS JOB FAIR PREVIEW
In Grown Farms to host job fair Wednesday
Gabriel Fletcher
Rockton PD make arrest in Mobil gas station robbery

Latest News

Ethan's Thursday Forecast -- 2/4/2021
Central Iowa I-80 crash (Iowa Dept. of Transportation)
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-80 in central Iowa during blizzard
The City of Rockford
Rockford named one of best cities for new homebuyers
State Patrol warns drivers to slow down and limit driving time when roads are slippery.
Rockford contractors plowing residential routes