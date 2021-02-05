Stateline venues and businesses adapt to smaller celebrations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateline venues put out the welcome mat again for community and private events as Illinois eases COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’re a very community service type organization as a veterans group, and we’re really happy to accommodate them and seeing that they really want to come back,” said Roscoe VFW Commander Ruben Hernandez.

Hernandez says pre-pandemic their banquet room was booked almost every weekend, however when COVID-19 hit events came to a halt.

“It’s like you’re driving on I-90 and then all of a sudden boom you stop,” said Hernandez.

And so did the revenue.

“We’re loosing a lot of money,” said Hernandez. “We were loosing like ten thousand dollars a month, and that’s a lot for a small business like this.”

Over at Pepper Creek, owner Vicki Hubbard says she still gets floral orders just on a smaller scale.

“We had one week this fall where we had seven weddings some on the weekdays and weekends, and we got a call a few days before saying we’re gonna get married we need a few flowers,” said Hubbard.

Hernandez says while being closed was challenging it was the right thing to do.

“Lives matter, and we’re more concerned with the safety of our own clients and the members of this post,” said Hernandez.

