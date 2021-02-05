Advertisement

Silver Search program aims to help those with Alzheimer’s

The Illinois Chapter’s Director of State Affairs, David Olsen, talked to 23 WIFR to discuss the program.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 5 million people live with Alzheimer’s Disease in the United States, almost one in 10 people over the age of 65.

With symptoms ranging from disorientation to losing the ability to communicate, programs like Silver Search can provide families an extra sense of security when caring for their loved ones.

