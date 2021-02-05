Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino proposal receives preliminary approval

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Hard Rock Casino proposal clears a significant hurdle, as the Illinois Gaming Board votes yes for the application to move forward.

“With that vote, the gaming board finds the 815 Entertainment LLC is preliminarily suitable for an owner’s license,” Illinois Gaming Board Chairperson Charles Schmadeke said.

After months of unknown, supporters of Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino breathe a sigh of relief.

“People should be excited this is years and years of work It’s now come to fruition,” State Senator Dave Syverson said.

“It’s got the green light so far and that’s important,” State Senator Steve Stadelman said.

The proposal features a 65,000 square foot casino, a Hard Rock Cafe, and a 1,600 seat live venue, however, construction can’t begin just yet.

“We’re hopeful that we can start construction and Hard Rock can get moving as quickly, but we are waiting for further clarification from the Illinois gaming board,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said.

Work to bring a temporary facility to Giovanni’s in Rockford is in the works.

“The temporary casino could be open certainly May or June I would be surprised if it wasn’t up and operating by then,” Syverson said.

While gaming board members give the go-ahead, some expressed concerns with the proposal.

“Frankly, I have some questions about some of the former and current relationships of some of the key individuals but those are questions they are not evidence,” Schmadeke said.

Schmadeke did not elaborate, but some leaders believe these questions will not become a problem.

“I am confident though if these questions can be answered, relatively soon hopefully it’s not all that much longer before it gets final approval,” Stadelman said.

“We’re gonna have a temporary facility open, and we’re going to have a permanent facility underway and within two years Rockford is going to have a showplace that is going to be right on I-90,” Syverson said.

McNamara says the Rockford casino proposal was the first of five submitted to the Illinois Gaming Board and says it is also the first one to receive preliminary approval.

