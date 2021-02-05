Advertisement

Rockford named one of best cities for new homebuyers

Cities were evaluated on real estate demand, employment levels, public school enrollment, and driver and pedestrian safety.
The City of Rockford
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford was named a recipient of the 2021 Insurify’s Best Cities for New Homebuyers Award in the state of Illinois.

“It’s great to see Rockford has been recognized by Insurify as the top city in Illinois and one of the top cities in America for new homebuyers in 2021. There is a lot to consider when buying a new home like affordability, quality of life, employment opportunities, schooling and overall economic prosperity,” John Groh, RACVB President and CEO said. “In the Rockford region, many partners are working intentionally to transform our community and to ensure Rockford is welcoming to all who want to live, work, play and visit here.”

Cities were evaluated on real estate demand, employment levels, public school enrollment, and driver and pedestrian safety, according to Insurify.

“Building a home does not just mean buying a house; building a home means settling down in a community where you can grow and thrive,” Snejina Zacharia, CEO of Insurify said. “By establishing the first annual Best Cities for New Homebuyers Awards, we hope to recognize the cities across the nation that foster supportive communities for their residents, where one can look to start an exciting new chapter as a homeowner.”

For more information on this analysis and the full list of 2021 Best Cities for New Homebuyers, visit here.

