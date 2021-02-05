Advertisement

Rockford man who held woman hostage inside credit union sentenced to 30 years in prison

August will appear back in court on April 14 pending a medical test.
Courtesy: Rockford Police Department
Courtesy: Rockford Police Department(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After more than a year, the man involved in the January 2020 Heritage Credit Union Stand-off in Rockford has been sentenced.

Thirty-nine-year-old Nicholas August was sentenced to 30 years in prison for charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault, armed robbery, aggravated unlawful restraint and burglary, according to court records. On Jan. 3, 2020, August held a woman against her will in the Heritage Credit Union on E. State Street for hours before police were able to detain him.

