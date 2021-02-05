Rockford man who held woman hostage inside credit union sentenced to 30 years in prison

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After more than a year, the man involved in the January 2020 Heritage Credit Union Stand-off in Rockford has been sentenced.

Thirty-nine-year-old Nicholas August was sentenced to 30 years in prison for charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault, armed robbery, aggravated unlawful restraint and burglary, according to court records. On Jan. 3, 2020, August held a woman against her will in the Heritage Credit Union on E. State Street for hours before police were able to detain him.

August will appear back in court on April 14 pending a medical test.

