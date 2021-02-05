Advertisement

Report: Illinois restaurant staff make 57% less than rest of occupations

In every state, restaurant workers earn less than the average salary for all other occupations.
Business.org
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The restaurant industry — and its workers — have faced severe challenges due to the COVID-19 outbreak. With added safety precautions, inconsistent work, and unemployment — restaurant workers struggle to find stability.

With more than 8.1 million restaurant workers across the U.S. — Business.org wanted to know which states pay restaurant staff the most. Nationally, restaurant workers earn an average salary of $24,861 — that’s 54 less less than all occupations across the country, according to data from Business.org.

In Illinois the average restaurant staff salary is 57 percent less in contrast to all occupations in the state, $23,593 average salary for restaurant staff compared to a $55,130 average salary for everyone else. In every state, restaurant workers earn less than the average salary for all other occupations, according to data from Business.org.

Hawaii ranks No. 1 for restaurant staff pay, with an average salary of $41,502 — but that still falls 24 percent below Hawaii’s average salary for all occupations. However, even in Hawaii, restaurant work pay still falls 24 percent short of the state’s average salary for all occupations.

The next best-paying states are Vermont and Arizona, which both pay restaurant workers about 40 percent less than the average pay for all occupations. Virginia has the worst pay for restaurant workers, with an average salary of $22,894 (60 percent less than all other occupations). The other lowest-paying states for restaurant staff include Rhode Island, Georgia, and Maryland, which all paid nearly 60 percent less than all occupations, according to data from Business.org.

