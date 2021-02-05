Parkland survivor David Hogg to launch MyPillow competitor

(CNN) -- A Parkland shooting survivor is declaring a pillow fight against “The MyPillow guy.”

Gun control activist David Hogg announced on Twitter that he is starting a rival pillow company to take on MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Today we started a pillow company and removed MTG from every committee assignments. Let's takedown all of these insurrectionists with the power of the free market they claim to love — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 5, 2021

Lindell is one of Donald Trump’s biggest supporters and continues to claim falsely there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Hogg says he will serve as a technical advisor to tech entrepreneur William Legate. Hogg says they’re going to prove progressives can make a better pillow.

He said they plan to hire veterans, convicts who’ve paid their debt to society, and MyPillow employees - if they run that company out of business.

Hogg is taking name suggestions on Twitter. One idea so far has been “OurPillow.”

Axios reports Lindell told the news site in a text Thursday, “Good for them. Nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone’s patent.”

