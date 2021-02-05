Advertisement

New local antibody clinic helping fight against COVID-19

Dr. Geoffrey Tsaras said this clinic has been instrumental in the Stateline’s fight against the pandemic.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new antibody clinic in the Stateline is aiding in the fight against COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

SwedishAmerican opened their new Monoclonal Anitbody Clinic in November last year, with the hopes of combating and researching infectious diseases like COVID-19 and taking care of patients with COVID-19 complications.

Dr. Geoffrey Tsaras said this clinic has been instrumental in the Stateline’s fight against the pandemic.

“So patients who have already recovered from covid go to blood donation sites and donate blood and plasma as instructed and that is given to patients who are actually admitted to the hospital. So once we get it early in the disease it has shown to be beneficial to patients and the outpatients with blood loss in the hosptial,” Dr. Tsaras.

