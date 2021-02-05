Locals reminded to contact doctors, schedule life-saving screenings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to many events and activities, but it also forced many people to stay out of doctors offices.

This caused cancer screenings to drop nearly 80 percent, which could lead to delayed or missed diagnoses.

On World Cancer Day, Feb. 4, oncologists from OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center reminded people to get back in contact with their doctors to schedule those life-saving screenings like mammograms, colonoscopies and even lung cancer screenings.

Doctors say when cancer is detected early, the prognosis is usually much better. Medical centers are doing what they can to screen safely during the pandemic.

“Preventing transmission of COVID-19 is a great emphasis here and we feel we are doing it in a very safe manner to a point where we want the public to know that at this point in time it is safe to get your screening test,” Dr. Iftekhar Ahmad, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center oncologist said.

