Local leaders talk American agriculture, creating jobs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, held a virtual roundtable with elected officials, community leaders, and business and non-profit executives in the Rockford area.

“In a state where agricultural exports help drive our economy, we have to make sure our farms are as sustainable as they are profitable — because that feeds into everything else. It helps to support thousands of jobs and keep up global demand for our crops, which keeps people fed in Illinois and around the world,” Steven Fricke, President of the Stephenson County, Illinois Farm Bureau said.

Participants discussed America’s agriculture, international affairs programs and the critical role they play in strengthening American global leadership and helping to create jobs, feed the hungry and reduce poverty across Illinois, according to the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition.

“It’s inspiring to meet and work with so many international students. They help to advance critical research and enrich student life at Illinois’ universities while also contributing nearly $2 billion to our economy each year. But more than that, these exchanges build goodwill abroad and strengthen our alliances, tying directly into our country’s economic and security interests,” Dr. Gene Crume, President, Judson University said.

The conversation was led by Dan Glickman, former Secretary of Agriculture and senior advisor to USGLC.

“As one of the country’s top agricultural exporters, Illinois farmers are literally helping to feed the world. With the ongoing pandemic, their agricultural products are even more essential for people at risk of hunger and starvation. America’s role in the world is more important than ever for Illinois—not only to help address the global impacts of COVID-19, but to support American jobs and getting our economy back on track,” Glickman said.

The Statewide Network Supporting Global Leadership has an active State Advisory Committee of more than 120 business, faith, military, government and community leaders, according to the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.