FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Gusty winds, crashing temperatures create hazardous road conditions, arctic cold arrives

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A strong Arctic cold front moved through the Rockford region Thursday night. Behind the front temperatures have quickly fallen into the low 20s. Northwest winds have also increased with the arrival of the cold air, gusting to near 40 miles per hour across the region. Expect these conditions through Thursday night and temperatures to continue crashing into Friday morning,

Temperatures will continue to drop as the cold front moves from west to east. Here is the good thing, lots of snow that initially fell Thursday was the heavy, wet type of snow. This was because temperatures stayed in the mid 30s areawide. However we did get a brief line of lighter snow showers ahead of the frontal passage and this stuff came down as the lighter, fluffier stuff. With wind gusts above 30-40 miles per hour through Friday morning, this will cause the snow to easily blow around as it falls through the sky, as well as while it is on the ground.

Visibility areawide Thursday night is below a mile in most spots, with the worst conditions being felt on the wide open rural roads. Several accidents have been reported and several cars in the ditch also reported. The north and south roads will have it the worst as these conditions spread through the region.

The light snow is nearly finished but the winds remain strong through Friday morning, that is why the Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are posted through Friday’s commute. This blowing, drifting snow will be the biggest concern for the morning commute along with the dropping temperatures.

Waking up Friday morning, you will have temperatures in the single digits and wind chills well below zero. Don’t expect these to move much through the day Friday, the weekend and even into much of next week. Any wet surfaces Thursday night not treated with salt will freeze and become hazardous for Friday morning, too. Be sure to shovel, use the snow blower and salt.

The first shot of very cold air will arrive behind tonight’s Arctic cold front passage. An even colder weather pattern will then set in over the weekend and likely continue through next week. With this comes an increasingly likely to be active period with accumulating snow threats parts of Saturday through Monday. The Sunday and Monday snow threats in particular could produce several inches of snow across at least portions of the area.

Outside of the snow, it will be uncomfortably cold outside and at times bitterly cold with lowest wind chills possibly bottoming out at 15 to 25 below zero early Sunday. The cold temperatures will also worsen travel impacts from the snow since road treatments are much less effective. These cold conditions will continue next week, with forecast high temperatures in the single digits or low teens each day without accounting for wind chill. Be sure to bundle up in layers when and if you need to go outside for the next several days.

