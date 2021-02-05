FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous wind chills this weekend, beyond with small snow chances

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The coldest period in two years has arrived in the Stateline, as dangerously cold wind chills are expected over the weekend. Saturday night into Sunday morning looks like the coldest period of the next 3 days with forecast high temperatures in the teens and single digits to continue well into next week.

Minimum wind chills Friday night to Saturday morning look to be anywhere from -10 to -20 degrees below zero with the period of Saturday night to Sunday morning looking even colder. That period calls for wind chills -25 to -30 degrees below zero across much of the Stateline. There is also a small chance that we will see some snow Saturday and Sunday, too.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place south of the Rockford region, as the heaviest snowfall rates Saturday afternoon will stay generally south of I-80. The snow will be fluffier than we’ve seen in the past storms with the very cold air temperatures we have. The Rockford region will be clipped by this system Saturday afternoon, with most spots seeing half an inch to an additional inch of snow Saturday. If you’re in Whiteside, Lee or even Ogle Counties you could see one to perhaps two inches of snow by the end of the weekend.

Not only this weekend but through next week, be sure to dress in layers and take the additional steps to protect your property and pets. It’s also helpful to definitely have an emergency kit in your car with the cold period but also with some icy spots that are still likely on area roads in spots.

This is the coldest period so far this year with wind chills next week expected below zero each day and actual low temperatures below zero each day, too. During the day time wind chills from -10 to 10 degrees are likely. At night wind chills from 0 down to -20 degrees are likely, even colder in rural and outlying areas. This pattern doesn’t look to go away anytime soon, as the latest 8-14 outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows likely chances of below normal temperatures sticking around.

Stay warm and stay safe out there, folks!

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.