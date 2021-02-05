FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Blowing & Drifting Snow with Sub-Zero Chills

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Waking up this morning to blowing and drifting snow on the roadways. A great deal of freezing has taken place on surfaces as well with treatments having a hard time working due to the plunge in temperatures. Highs will reach 14 today with chills -5 to -15. West winds will continue 15 - 25 MPH. Tonight we drop to -3! Highs for the weekend in the single digits with lows dropping well below zero. We could pick up a dusting of snow on Saturday. Chills on Saturday -10 to -20. Sunday it could feel like -20 to -30.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.