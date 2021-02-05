Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Blowing & Drifting Snow with Sub-Zero Chills

Extreme Cold next 7 Days
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Waking up this morning to blowing and drifting snow on the roadways. A great deal of freezing has taken place on surfaces as well with treatments having a hard time working due to the plunge in temperatures. Highs will reach 14 today with chills -5 to -15. West winds will continue 15 - 25 MPH. Tonight we drop to -3! Highs for the weekend in the single digits with lows dropping well below zero. We could pick up a dusting of snow on Saturday. Chills on Saturday -10 to -20. Sunday it could feel like -20 to -30.

