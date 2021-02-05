Family asks for support after murder of elderly Machesney Park woman

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The family of Ellen Marsh has turned to the community for support after her murder last week.

“We are asking for help with all the normal day to day things that we have suddenly taken on,” the Marsh family wrote on the GoFundMe fundraiser they created. “We are not able to turn off or close any accounts she had until we get further information from the state’s attorney.”

Cards and any other mail intended for the family may be sent to 905 Joliet Street #307 in Dyer, Indiana, ZIP 46311. To view the GoFundMe, visit here. As of 4:25 p.m., $2,230 of the $5,000 goal has been raised.

Police have arrested 41-year-old Shane Bouma on charges of home invasion and first degree murder.

