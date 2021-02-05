CBD experts want to end stigma toward hemp

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Feb. 4 is National Hemp Day, and CBD experts want to end the stigma of the plant for medicinal use.

Acceptance of marijuana consumption has risen with legalization, and so has the use of CBD. Hemp and CBD have the THC removed from the product, so users can experience the medicinal benefits without hallucinogenic properties.

Armour CBD Founder Ed Donnelly said anyone who is looking to try some over-the-counter CBD gummies or creams should keep an eye out for the quality of the product.

“You can buy CBD and hemp products in gas stations. Many of them have come from Russia, China, and they’ve got pesticides and solvents and metals in them. They’re dangerous. U.S. grown hemp, that’s the number one message,” Donnelly said.

