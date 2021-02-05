Betting on the Super Bowl

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As we get ready to host Super Bowl 55 on WIFR, some of you might be looking to place bets on who might emerge victorious.

DraftKings has some guidance for Illinois residents who are wanting to get in on the action this year. The sportsbook is running some novelty prop bets ranging from the “Doink Special” to the “Fat Man Touchdown.”

For those not looking to place a bet, DraftKings is offering other ways to get it in on the fun.

“The one that’s most exciting on there right now, it’s the fourth quarter challenge. We’re having two commercials, two national commercials during the super bowl. The second pertains to the fourth quarter. People will see it then log on to the site and go and play the fourth quarter challenge where we’ll have ten different props up and we’re putting up a million dollars,” Johnny Avello of DraftKings said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.