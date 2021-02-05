Belvidere Chrysler assembly plant to temporarily close Monday

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Fiat Chrysler assembly plant will shut down all production operations starting Monday, Feb. 8 and end Sunday, Feb. 14.

The assembly plant issued the notice of layoff. Production employees are currently scheduled to return to work on Monday, Feb. 15. Union United Autoworkers Local 1268 made the announcement on Facebook Friday.

UAW 1268 (UAW 1268)

