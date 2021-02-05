Belvidere Chrysler assembly plant to temporarily close Monday
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Fiat Chrysler assembly plant will shut down all production operations starting Monday, Feb. 8 and end Sunday, Feb. 14.
The assembly plant issued the notice of layoff. Production employees are currently scheduled to return to work on Monday, Feb. 15. Union United Autoworkers Local 1268 made the announcement on Facebook Friday.
