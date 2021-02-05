80 new COVID-19 vaccination locations added in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The number of COVID-19 vaccination locations across Illinois continues to increase as 80 new locations were added to the list open to the public for a current total of 390 locations.

The State of Illinois is partnering with Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Mariano’s, and Walgreens pharmacies to provide COVID-19 vaccinations. The new sites include 78 additional Walgreens locations for a total of 170 stores across the state‚ according to Gov. Pritzker’s office.

Vaccinations are being or will be provided by many local health departments across the state. The current phase of vaccination, Phase 1B, includes approximately 3.2 million people in Illinois.

“While we are working to increase the number of vaccines administered daily, we are limited by the amount of vaccine available and allocated by the federal government. Vaccinations are available only by appointment at this time and we encourage people to check back frequently for open appointments. Until the supply is increased, there will be a great demand and we ask people to be patient,” according to Gov. Pritzker’s office.

Individuals should be signing up for an appointment to receive their second dose while they are getting their first vaccination. For information on how to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, updates on the state’s plan and eligibility, and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit here.

There are also two Illinois National Guard supported locations in Cook and St. Clair counties. Two additional Illinois National Guard assisted sites opened Thursday at the East Side Health District in St. Clair County and Triton College in Cook County.

There are now 12 state-supported COVID-19 vaccination locations.

• Arlington Heights Health Center – 3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights

• Belle-Clair Fairgrounds – 200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville

• Blue Island Health Center – 12757 S. Western Ave., Blue Island

• Cottage Grover Health Center – 1645 Cottage Grove Ave., Ford Heights

• East Side Health District Mobile team – various locations in East St. Louis

• Morton East Adolescent Health Center – 2423 S. Austin Blvd., Cicero

• North Riverside Health Center – 1800 S. Harlem Ave., North Riverside

• Provident Hospital – 500 E. 51st St., Chicago

• Robbins Health Center – 13450 S. Kedzie Ave., Robbins

• John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital – 1969 Ogden Ave., Chicago

• Tinley Park Convention Center – 18451 Convention Center Dr., Tinley Park

• Triton College – 2000 5th Ave., River Grove, T Building on the East Campus

